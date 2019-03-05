80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Ended up with 80 plus arrests. Still processing it all. — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) March 5, 2019

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Police have arrested at least 80 protesters, following a march in Sacramento demanding that officers be charged in the death of Stephon Clark.Police say the arrests began after people refused clear Folsom Boulevard.Monday night's standoff followed a march along Sacramento Streets. At least 5 cars were keyed.Marchers protested the decision to not charge two officers for killing Clark last year.On Saturday, Sacramento County's District Attorney said officers were justified in shooting Clark, because it appeared he was holding a gun.That item turned out to be a cell phone.