80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Ended up with 80 plus arrests. Still processing it all.— Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) March 5, 2019
Police say the arrests began after people refused clear Folsom Boulevard.
Monday night's standoff followed a march along Sacramento Streets. At least 5 cars were keyed.
RELATED: 2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
Marchers protested the decision to not charge two officers for killing Clark last year.
On Saturday, Sacramento County's District Attorney said officers were justified in shooting Clark, because it appeared he was holding a gun.
That item turned out to be a cell phone.
Check out more stories about the Stephon Clark case.