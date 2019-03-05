Stephon Clark

80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

EMBED <>More Videos

Police have arrested protesters following a march in Sacramento demanding that officers be charged in the death of Stephon Clark.

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Police have arrested at least 80 protesters, following a march in Sacramento demanding that officers be charged in the death of Stephon Clark.



Police say the arrests began after people refused clear Folsom Boulevard.

Monday night's standoff followed a march along Sacramento Streets. At least 5 cars were keyed.

RELATED: 2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges

Marchers protested the decision to not charge two officers for killing Clark last year.

On Saturday, Sacramento County's District Attorney said officers were justified in shooting Clark, because it appeared he was holding a gun.

That item turned out to be a cell phone.

Check out more stories about the Stephon Clark case.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysacramentoproteststephon clarkrallycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHON CLARK
Warriors' Demarcus Cousins pays tribute to Stephon Clark
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
TOP STORIES
﻿North Bay man forced from flooded home, previous home lost in Tubbs Fire
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
EXCLUSIVE: Instructor who taught NorCal sister how to survive in wilderness speaks out
Russian River communities race to clean up flood damage ahead of new storm
Contentious post-strike board meeting in Oakland after budget cuts approved
San Francisco says farewell to public defender Jeff Adachi
Teen charged for putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
Show More
Stephen Curry helps dedicate new basketball court for East Bay Boys and Girls Club
Man freezes plate of pasta with fork suspended mid-twirl
A day in the life of a BART train operator
At-home tests kits to check for food sensitivity
Mission HS soccer team wins trophy for teammate involved in car accident
More TOP STORIES News