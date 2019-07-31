building a better bay area

BART General Manager talks future for transit agency

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to helping build a better Bay Area and as part of that commitment, we look at agencies like BART.

Last week, BART's interim General Manager Robert Powers was given the role permanently. He stopped by the ABC7 News studio to discuss his history with BART and plans to handle the issues that are plaguing the transit system.

Check out the full interview in the video player above.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areatransportationtrainsbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Ghost Ship Trial: Jury deliberation to start soon
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Expert believes Capital One hack is one of largest data breaches ever
ABC7 News Update: Capital One data breach, robocall data, Kevin Durant renovates basketball court
Show More
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
Videos released of suspect in Bodega Bay LSD-fueled rampage, police shooting
Step-by-step account of what happened in Italian officer's stabbing death
Coliseum hosts shoe giveaway in Oakland for students
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
More TOP STORIES News