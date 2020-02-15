Society

Married for 67 years: Bay Area couple shares secret behind long-lasting love

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Roy and Janet Fredrickson's love story started back in 1950. They got engaged on Valentine's Day and have been married for 67 years.

Their Valentine's Day tradition consist on Roy having coffee ready for Janet at 5:45am and giving each other a Valentine 's Day card.

"When we got married we went in feeling this is forever," said Janet Fredrickson.

The Fredrickson's say their secret to an everlasting love is putting each other first, their common faith, respecting each other's interest, never raising their voices to each other and "Love is having to say 'I'm sorry all the time', said Janet.

When we asked Roy what he loved about his wife of 67 years, he smiled and said "The whole thing," while the two held hands.

Roy and Janet are set to renew their vows on Saturday, Feb.15 with friends and family.
