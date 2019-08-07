Society

Bay Area woman baking cheesecakes to pay for college receives big surprise

NEW YORK, NY (KGO) -- There was a big surprise Wednesday morning for a Sonoma County woman who's baking cheesecakes to pay her way through college.

Anamaria Morales was in New York City this morning. She thought she was baking for the staff at Good Morning America.



But GMA had two big surprises waiting for her.

First they gave her a red Kitchen Aid mixer. Then, she was given $10,000.

We first told you about Morales last month. The 20-year-old has already paid her way through junior college through her cheesecake business.

Morales will attend UC Berkeley this fall. She is the first in her family to go to college.
