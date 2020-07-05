Police investigating after Black Lives Matter mural defaced in front of Martinez courthouse

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.
According to Martinez police, residents obtained a permit to paint the phrase on Court Street outside the Contra Costa County courthouse.
Just an hour after the mural was completed, another group came and painted over the Black Lives Matter phrase.
One of the artists tells ABC7 News, the mural is a direct response to white power fliers that were found in Martinez earlier this week.
The artist said as the other group covered up the mural with black paint, they were shouting "all lives matter."
"I think that this is an indication of how much power white supremacy actually has," said Tatiana Ray, a Martinez resident. "The fact that even having something on the street for one hour, they couldn't even tolerate that. You know, it was such a threat to have anybody else's concerns represented by the city and represented by the community."
Ray and several others were able to fix the mural.
Police said in a statement Sunday that a white female painted over the mural as a white man made comments "to a group of onlookers."
"It appeared that the couple came to the mural with cans of paint and a roller with the specific purpose of vandalizing over the mural," the Martinez Police Department said. "The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the suspects destroy it by dumping and rolling paint over part of the message."
Once police were notified of what happened, the suspects were gone, the department said.
Police describe the suspects' car as a Nissan pickup truck with the word "NICOLE" on the right side in silver lettering.
The truck's license plate is "52701B1."
"The City of Martinez values tolerance and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful," police said. "Please help us identify those that are responsible for this crime, so they can be held accountable for their actions."
