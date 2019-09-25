climate change

Climate change activists block traffic in San Francisco's Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Activists from several Bay Area groups shut down a San Francisco street to bring attention to the fight against climate change.

The strikers fanned out across the Financial District, at one point stopping the California Street cable line.

The activists are calling on major banks to divest from the fossil fuel industry and for political leaders worldwide to step up to the challenge that's threatening the planet.
