Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident in Brooklyn

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn --
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will host a community conversation about last week's "Cornerstore Caroline" incident.

During the incident, a white woman, Teresa Klein, falsely accused a 9-year-old black boy of grabbing her backside at a deli in Flatbush.

"I want the cops here right now," Klein is seen yelling on witness cellphone video. "I was sexually assaulted by a child!"

RELATED: Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children in Georgia

In what has since become a viral video on social media, Klein begged for police to be sent immediately, prompting terrified cries from the boy and his younger sister as they held onto their mom.

Flatbush resident Jason Littlejohn captured the entire exchange that followed and says police never came. He now questions if Klein ever made a call and if she understands the gravity of her accusations.

"That was the most gut-wrenching thing that I've seen in my life with a little boy crying like that, and obviously knew he didn't do anything," Littlejohn said.

RELATED: 'COUPON CARL': Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon

Meanwhile, Klein returned to the bodega Friday and watched the surveillance video inside the store along with the press. The footage clearly shows the boy's hands in plain sight, and it was his book bag that accidentally grazed her.

"I was wrong," Klein admitted. "Young man, I don't know your name, but I'm sorry."

Klein, who has lived in Flatbush for four years, claims she has received an overwhelming amount of phone calls and threats since the incident. She also maintains the boy's mother claimed to be a cop and threatened her life, and she still would like to pursue charges.

"I called 911 because this woman was very aggressive," Klein said.

The meeting will be held at the same Flatbush deli on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss racial tolerance.
