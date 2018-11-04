FEEL GOOD

Seal Beach community rallies behind doughnut shop owner for sweet reason

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers of a doughnut shop in Seal Beach are buying up all the baked goods so the owner can close early and spend more time with his wife, who is recovering from a brain aneurysm. (KABC)

By
SEAL BEACH, Calif. --
Every day for the last 30 years, John Chhan has greeted his customers at Donut City in Seal Beach, starting at 4:30 a.m. He and his wife, Stella, have become a staple in the community.

For him, it's just nice working with his best friend and partner.

"It's a lot of fun, we work together, we stay together," Chhan said.

RELATED: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse

The doughnuts are good, try the apple fritter - but you better get there early. The fresh baked goodies are flying off the shelf like never before, often forcing Chhan to close early. Customers said that's the goal.

"A lot of people, they come to buy a lot of doughnuts from us and gave me more time to go visit my wife," Chhan said.

Last month, Chhan's wife had a brain aneurysm. She was rushed to the hospital and continues to recover at a nursing facility. It's been extremely difficult for their family.

RELATED: Kindergarteners surprise deaf custodian, sign 'Happy Birthday' song for him

"I hurt in my heart," Chhan said.

Customers quickly heard the news and wanted to help. So, they're snatching up doughnuts by the dozens.

"The sooner we can get him home and get support for her, (the) better for both of them and the community," customer Charlie Dickinson said.

On Thursday, the trays were cleaned out by 10:30 a.m. This sweet gesture by the community has left Chhan grateful beyond words.

"Oh, I feel warm, very appreciative," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydonutsbusinessfamilybrain aneurysmcommunityfeel goodSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
VIDEO: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse
Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help
Illinois boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
More feel good
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
More Society
Top Stories
Crews work on car fire affecting traffic on Bay Bridge
Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Man shot, killed by Danville police after pursuit identified
7 hurt in 2 separate but related accidents on Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Athletics' Olson, Chapman are Gold Glove winners
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Show More
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in SoCal
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Breaking down the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
More News