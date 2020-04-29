Coronavirus: Complaints rise over lack of social distancing around Oakland's Lake Merritt

The majority of those enjoying the lake appear to not be wearing face coverings.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom admonishes Californians who went to crowded beaches, warns it could delay reopening
Video shot over the weekend shows crowds that are supposed to be moving, not picnicking or sunning.
Over the last six weeks, Alameda County has fielded 2,400 complaints.
"The city of Oakland is leading in the number of complaints where violations are concerned because that's one of the places we got a lot of complaints that people are not social distancing," said Sgt. Tya Modeste with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. "Those complaints have been forwarded to the Oakland Police department's task force on compliance issues. "
Oakland police say they have issued no citations thus far as they are focused on calls about other criminal activity.
Coronavirus: Social distancing guidelines broken as warm weather brings people to Santa Cruz
Oakland's mayor tweeted out #GiveTheLakeABreak.
Today, Alameda County extended the Shelter-In-Place order through May. Also, we saw too much crowding at Lake Merritt this weekend. Please #GiveTheLakeABreak, now is not the time to relax. We must remain vigilant and #StayHome to save lives. Learn more in today's update👇 pic.twitter.com/iribbZpAif— Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) April 28, 2020
Nearby residents are complaining to city council members that they are scared to go out.
"The sidewalks are more narrow than you might find in suburban communities so there's not much social distancing and runners on the sidewalks are often in conflict with families. There's lots of complaints about joggers, the lack of courtesy," said Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney.
New signage about social distancing and mask-wearing is expected to go up any day now and McElhaney says there are discussions about possibly curtailing jogging at Lake Merritt.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19