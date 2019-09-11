Society

Bay Area congressman pushes bill to save Guatemalan woman needing treatment

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 24-year old Guatemalan woman who came to the Bay Area for a life-saving treatment will testify before the House Oversight Committee.

Isabel Bueso moved here in 2003 to take part in a clinical trial for a rare genetic disorder known as MPS6.

Until now, the family received regular extensions to stay here.

Last month, the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service eliminated the program that allowed her to stay. She will testify as a guest of Congressman Mark DeSaulnier.
