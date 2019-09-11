SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 24-year old Guatemalan woman who came to the Bay Area for a life-saving treatment will testify before the House Oversight Committee.
Isabel Bueso moved here in 2003 to take part in a clinical trial for a rare genetic disorder known as MPS6.
RELATED: Deportation could mean death for local Guatemalan immigrant with rare disease
Until now, the family received regular extensions to stay here.
Last month, the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service eliminated the program that allowed her to stay. She will testify as a guest of Congressman Mark DeSaulnier.
Bay Area congressman pushes bill to save Guatemalan woman needing treatment
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown rape allegation, Brock Turner's judge coaching tennis, no fire at Salesforce tower