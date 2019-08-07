Crowds reflect on the string of mass shootings during National Night Out

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An a capella group sang and harmony-filled San Pablo Park, in Berkeley, on this National Night Out.It was a chance for strangers to meet, share life stories, and leave as friends.Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, "It's an opportunity for the police to engage with the community, an opportunity for families to engage with city staff, and for neighbors to get to know one another."It was also an opportunity for many to reflect on the string of mass shootings that have impacted so many.Oakland resident Karen Henderson said, "We have to come together after what happened here and there we have to unite as one."Berkeley City Councilperson Cheryl Davila said, "It takes a village. It really does and that's the only way it's going to change is if everybody becomes part of the solution."And so people are getting out of their homes, on Bona Street in Oakland, and are taking to the streets, where they're talking, sharing a meal, and creating a much needed sense of community.While police are participating, they're also still keeping a close eye on things.In light of the recent events, they have to.Oakland Police Department's Neighborhood Services Coordinator Ana Martinez said, "We have a large amount of officers out. Pretty much all hands on deck to make sure we have a safe environment for our families and community."