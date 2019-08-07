Society

Crowds reflect on the string of mass shootings during National Night Out

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An a capella group sang and harmony-filled San Pablo Park, in Berkeley, on this National Night Out.

It was a chance for strangers to meet, share life stories, and leave as friends.

Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, "It's an opportunity for the police to engage with the community, an opportunity for families to engage with city staff, and for neighbors to get to know one another."

It was also an opportunity for many to reflect on the string of mass shootings that have impacted so many.

Oakland resident Karen Henderson said, "We have to come together after what happened here and there we have to unite as one."

Berkeley City Councilperson Cheryl Davila said, "It takes a village. It really does and that's the only way it's going to change is if everybody becomes part of the solution."

And so people are getting out of their homes, on Bona Street in Oakland, and are taking to the streets, where they're talking, sharing a meal, and creating a much needed sense of community.

While police are participating, they're also still keeping a close eye on things.

In light of the recent events, they have to.

Oakland Police Department's Neighborhood Services Coordinator Ana Martinez said, "We have a large amount of officers out. Pretty much all hands on deck to make sure we have a safe environment for our families and community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandsafetymass shootingcommunitypolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot
RENTER'S HOTLINE: Your questions answered
Sole surviving 'Captain Video' thrives in the age of streaming services
Rental warning for long and short term rentals
ABC7 News Update: New Muni stop, Safeway liquor licenses suspended, Apple credit card
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Still no verdict in Ghost Ship Trial
Black Leaders say getting rid of Washington High mural would lead to 'whitewashing' history
Crews control small brush fire in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News