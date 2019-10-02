bizarre

Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-burglary

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- The guy never saw it coming.

A Beaverton, Oregon, woman recently had her car broken into. A neighbor saw her car door wide open one morning and told her.

But the woman knows what her suspect looks like thanks to a dash camera. Her Owlcam was activated after the man got into the car. The camera's light turned on after 10 seconds and captured the man's stunned expression, which created an online sensation.

He was startled, and he and his friends bolted shortly after. The Owlcam is a motion-activated dashcam that recorded video of the break-in. She turned the footage over to the police.

"Nothing was missing, but you could see someone had gone through my car," she said to KOIN. "I am totally happy I bought that camera. It's worth every penny."

The woman, who declined to go on camera since the man hasn't yet been caught, felt violated. But she does have a clear shot of her intruder, and a case that's garnered a ton of attention.

Her anger toward the break-in has a tinge of amusement now, with a lasting image to remember the man by.

"I just kept playing back the video cause it was just so funny," she said. "I'm just glad that it's getting the attention that it's getting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonbizarre
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
'Goose Game': The untitled video game that's taking the world by storm
Tornado passes north of Davis: Video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents taken from assisted living center after gas leak in San Mateo
Final preparations underway for A's Wild Card game
Get ready for warm weekend weather, Bay Area!
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Emeryville carjacker finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Show More
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
All lanes reopen on eastbound Bay Bridge after crash
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
BART's General Manager kicks off listening tour
Camel sticks head through car window to get snack
More TOP STORIES News