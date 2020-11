Dr. Fauci: Santa Claus has natural COVID-19 immunity, pandemic won't stop Christmas gifting

EMBED >More News Videos You can still visit Santa at the mall in 2020, but it won't be like past years.

Guess who's getting ready for the big day in less than 5 weeks! The countdown officially begins Dec.1 #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/fVMpOCmCTI — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) November 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dr. Anthony Fauci has recently explained that Santa will be spreading holiday joy, and not COVID-19, this Christmas.The doctor adds the big man in red is actually immune to the coronavirus."Santa is exempt from this," Fauci told USA Today on Wednesday, "because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity."Given Mr. Claus' older age and excess weight from eating millions of cookies every year, it makes sense that kids might worry he's at high risk.But Santa's holiday magic can overcome anything, even the coronavirus.Further, COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa's Christmas Eve sleigh ride.The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the US and Canada, says it will be ready to follow Santa on December 24 as he flies from the North Pole to visit children's houses all over the world.This will be the Santa Tracker's 65th anniversary. It dates back to a typo in a 1955 Sears ad and an Air Force officer, who's now known as the "Santa Colonel."NORAD was even able to keep the tradition going during the 2018 government shutdown.Normally, hundreds of volunteers staff a special call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to update children who call 1-877-Hi-NORAD from all over the world on Santa's location.This year, there will be a smaller number of volunteers answering calls to reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus."NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call center volunteers safe," NORAD said in a news release.People who can't get through to a volunteer will hear a recorded message with Santa's latest location.NORAD also plans to launch a new Apple and Android apps and will have updates and games on the NORAD Tracks Santa website starting next month.