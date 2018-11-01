DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Fast facts about daylight saving time

EMBED </>More Videos

Set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and check out these fast facts about daylight saving time.

As the saying goes, it's just about time to "fall back." This weekend, we'll be turning our clocks back as daylight saving time ends for the year.

So set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and then check out these five fast facts about daylight saving time.
  1. It's daylight saving time, no "s." (Because we're saving daylight.)

  2. By act of Congress, beginning in 2007, daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

  3. Every state in the U.S. observes daylight saving time except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. The American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

  4. The most recent state to change its daylight time policy was Indiana, which adopted the use of daylight time state-wide in 2006.

  5. Don't worry, we'll be "springing ahead" in just a few months. Next year's daylight saving time begins on March 11.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddaylight saving timewatercooler
Related
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Plan to end Daylight Saving Time moves forward in Calif.
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
What Really Matters: Should we Spring Forward and Fall Back?
More daylight saving time
SOCIETY
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers hoping for chance to grow businesses with cannabis
More Society
Top Stories
Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area
Google workers in Bay Area walk out over treatment of women
Fans pay tribute to Giants legend Willie McCovey
VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster
Comedian Felipe Esparza brings his "Bad Decisions" Tour to San Francisco
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man confronts past as Catholic priest accused of sex abuse
Show More
Arrests in San Jose after Halloween night sideshows
AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to November. Where is Autumn?
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Trump defends military presence on border and says 'I do try' to tell the truth
More News