Don't force girls to give hugs over the holidays: Girl Scouts

The Girls Scouts of the USA is reminding parents not to force daughters to hug guests this holiday season.

The organization argues forcing daughters to show affection could give them the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

"Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help," Girl Scouts' developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said.



Girl Scout leaders urge parents to give their daughters space to decide how and when she wants to show affection.

Some examples suggested include verbalizing how much she's missed someone, giving a high-five or maybe an air kiss. It's important she knows that she gets to choose what's comfortable.
