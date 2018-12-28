Group protests tree removal at People's Park in Berkeley

A small group of protesters is trying to stop a work crew from cutting down dozens of trees in Berkeley's People's Park on Friday.According to Berkeleyside, tree chippers and work trucks are set cut down more than 40 trees and prune a number of others.ABC7 News spoke to one protester named Ray."I think the university is out pocket," said Ray. They came here between 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. and started running their saws and taking down a lot of trees."UC Berkeley officials tell Berkeleyside crews are working on long-deferred maintenance needs at People's Park, saying its one of 15 similar projects taking place across the campus during the winter break.Protesters say the university should have done a better job of informing the public about its plans to cut down trees."They want the people around the park and people that use the park to be ignorant of their plans for the park, which seem to be to strip the park of any type of nature other than the barren earth," said Ray.