People shave their heads in Oakland to benefit children fighting cancer

The Bay Area has a few more bald people than it did before as several folks had their heads shaved for a good cause. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area has a few more bald people than it did before as several folks had their heads shaved for a good cause.

ABC7 News was in Oakland Saturday when UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital hosted its annual Saint Baldricks fundraiser.

Police officers, firefighters, and others get sponsored to have their heads shaved.

"It goes to a great cause. I lost my mother to cancer and one of my great friends has cancer. So, I just want to fight the fight," said police officer Mostafa Abdellatif.

The money goes to help fight childhood cancers.

"I think it's a way for the community to come hold up kids with cancer and their families that are going through a really difficult time and to tell them how much we really care," Dr. Caroline Hastings with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland said.

The Saint Baldrick's event set out to raise $200,000.

Organizers are still trying to see if they met that goal.

Click here for more information on St. Baldricks.
