7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about housing here in the Bay Area? Whether you rent or own, we have you covered. As part of our week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area, the 7 On Your Side team will be holding two hotlines -- one for renters and the other for homeowners.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: ABC7 covers the Bay Area housing crisis

We asked your question to experts over two days-- one about renting the other home buying and owning.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7: HOME HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a homeowner.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

TUESDAY, AUG. 6: RENTER'S HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

Marie Benjamin with San Francisco Housing and Community Development talks about below-market units.



