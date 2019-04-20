cannabis watch

Huge crowds expected to attend 4/20 smoke out celebration at Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Huge crowds are expected to attend Saturday's 4/20 smoke out celebration in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

City officials expect up to 20,000 people to converge on Hippie Hill for the annual event. That's about 10,000 less than last year.

Street closures and heavy traffic greatly impact those who live in the area. Sp the city created a new plan to help with that congestion.

"Last year, we had to wait for buses to come back when they were taking people out of the event," said Vallie Brown, San Francisco Supervisor. "But this year, there'll be enough buses that there will be a continuing getting people on buses and out of the area."

There will also be designated areas for Uber and Lyft drivers to prevent gridlock.

Glass, drones, alcohol, pets, and weapons are not allowed.

