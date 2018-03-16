ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Coach Kerr speaks up! This is not your traditional town hall meeting and the Warriors' Steve Kerr is not your typical NBA coach. Watch what he says to those who tell him to stop talking about human rights, and to stick with basketball instead.
That time ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman, set out on the streets of San Francisco with a still camera during the student walkout on March 14. Wayne's passion for photography and storytelling come together in one powerful photo essay.
These women! Imagine the best of the best in sports gathering in one place. It happened! Want to empower girls and women who love sports? Share this message with them.
All hail this Supermom! Petty Officer 1st Class Krystyna Duffy did something few women have done. She was awarded the rank of surfman. It's a huge deal. Oh, and she started training for it while she was eight months pregnant.
Finally, Hope Rises. The unlikely friendship, works of art, and hope rising out of the North Bay fires.
Written by Candace Hirleman