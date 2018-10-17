SOCIETY

Jurors in Monsanto case speak for the fist time

EMBED </>More Videos

Juror #4 Robert Howard contacted ABC7 News and Juror #11 Charlie Kaupp also agreed to speak to us. This after Judge Suzanne Bolanos filed a tentative ruling in favor of Monsanto. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Two jurors are speaking to ABC7 News following the landmark verdict against Monsanto. More than two months ago, a jury awarded a former Benicia School District Groundskeeper with terminal cancer $289.2-million. Now, it could be overturned.

Juror #4 Robert Howard contacted ABC7 News and Juror #11 Charlie Kaupp also agreed to speak to us. This after Judge Suzanne Bolanos filed a tentative ruling in favor of Monsanto's motion for what's called a "Judgment Notwithstanding the Verdict" and motion for a new trial.

"I was astonished," said Howard.

"I was incredibly disappointed," said Kaupp.

RELATED: San Francisco judge to order new trial for cancer-stricken man awarded $289M in Roundup case

Largely at issue is the $250-million in punitive damages the jury awarded to plaintiff Lee Johnson, a Benicia School District groundskeeper who says he developed Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after spraying Monsanto's weedkillers Roundup and Ranger Pro in bulk 30 times a year.

In her tentative ruling, Judge Bolanos writes the plaintiff presented no clear and convincing evidence of malice or oppression to support an award of punitive damages. These jurors disagree.
"I believed that they knew it caused cancer," said Kaupp.

WEB EXTRA: In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict

"To me, it was clear and convincing that that was true," said Howard.

"We did agree it has to be a large enough number that they get the message," said Howard explaining how the jurors came up with $250-million for punitive damages.
"That it would prevent other folks like Lee Johnson from experiencing the same level of harm," said Kaupp.

In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, the Plaintiff's Attorney Michael Baum writes in part, "... with this highly educated, attentive jury's verdict, we believe there is no basis for changing the outcome."

Bayer, which recently purchased Monsanto, writes to ABC7 News, "We thank the jury for their important public service. The post-trial motions in the Johnson case raise issues of law that are properly addressed by Judge Bolanos."

RELATED: Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit

"I felt good about putting in the work and then about the outcome, which is why it hurts so bad that it could be overturned and taken away from Mr. Johnson," said Kaupp.

Judge Bolanos is expected to file her final decision by Monday.

We asked Judge Bolanos to speak with ABC7 News. Her clerk said she appreciated being asked to comment but could not because of the ongoing proceedings and appeal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitcourt casetrialcancerbusinessgardeningSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
SF judge will order new trial in $289M Roundup award
SOCIETY
SJSU celebrates 50 years of athlete activism
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Taxi driver's sudden death left family with debt from medallion
More Society
Top Stories
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
Online auction letting people bid on a golf game with Klay Thompson
Artist who made 800-pound hammer sculpture just wants it back
Feinstein, de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Infant carriers recalled, Target launches cheese Advent calendar
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
Taxi driver's sudden death left family with debt from medallion
More News