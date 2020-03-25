Coronavirus

Coronavirus: LA mayor says city will shut off water, power to open nonessential businesses

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city is preparing to launch enforcement efforts against nonessential businesses that have remained opened, starting with a warning.

Those that remain open face misdemeanor penalties, citations, fines and the possibility of the city Department of Water and Power shutting off utility service, Garcetti said.

RELATED: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose

Garcetti said most nonessential businesses in the city have complied with orders to close, but a few have not.

"You know who you are," Garcetti said. "You need to stop it. This is your chance to step up and to shut it down, because if you don't, we will shut you down."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescrimecoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & worldviruscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 making you anxious? Here are some tips that may help
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus cancellations: Tony Awards postponed
One for $3.50, Two for $99': Store tries to stop toilet paper panic buying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: SFMTA employee tests positive for COVID-19
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
EXCLUSIVE: California woman recovers from COVID-19 after being treated with test drug
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Sonoma County
Show More
Napa distillery giving out free homemade hand sanitizer
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
South Bay runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Silicon Valley green energy leader answers Gov. Newsom's call to action
More TOP STORIES News