Coronavirus: First responders line up to honor health care workers in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area law enforcement agencies are showing their appreciation again for medical workers on the front lines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, first responders lined up at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose to honor health care workers.

Earlier this week, first responders gathered outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose during the morning shift change. Police vehicles lined Turner Drive and Middle Drive, just outside the hospital. Law enforcement personnel clapped as medical staff arrived and departed their shifts.



"They come to work every day, they know the risks and this is just another way to say we really appreciate what you do everyday for us," said Sheriff Laurie Smith, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.

RELATED: Social distancing measures may be necessary until 2022 to contain coronavirus pandemic, study shows

Sheriff Smith put out the call to action and first responders from across the South Bay showed up to show support for their brothers and sisters in scrubs.

Organizers said they wanted to recognize and thank all the medical professionals working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.

"We feel so appreciated and it just melt's our heart!" said Mernie Antonio, a registered nurse at Valley Medical Center.

"When we're in challenging times like this what we do is hold each other" said Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. "We're not able to do that right now so we're cheering each other."

RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

SKY7 showed the magnitude of this rare salute reserved for fallen officers, now turned into a hero's welcome for medical staff on the front lines of the pandemic.

"We watch each others' backs, comfort each other in times of need, support each other" said Rubin Hudson, a janitor at VMC. "Can't get no better than that."

Second only to supplies, support is the most important thing we can give to these brave mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters selflessly sacrificing their lives to save ours.

"I feel like we already wont the battle. We are on the way to win the battle because we get the support" said Registered Nurse Liya Liu.

Several local agencies joined the tribute including the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office, Campbell Police Department, Gilroy Police Department, Los Altos Police Department, Milpitas Police Department, Morgan Hill Police Department, San Jose Police Department, San Jose State University Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Jose Fire Department and Santa Clara County Fire Department.

