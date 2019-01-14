SOCIETY

Mother of twins who fought cancer while pregnant receives bone marrow transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

The local woman who fought cancer while pregnant with twins finally received her bone marrow transplant on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles woman who fought cancer while pregnant with twins finally received her bone marrow transplant on Saturday.

RELATED: SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match

Susie Rabaca, 36, is fighting leukemia. She needed a bone marrow transplant that was a 100 percent match, but her mixed heritage made it difficult to find a donor.

While searching through the 30 million registered donors in the Be The Match registry, a perfect match wasn't found. But after her story went viral and thousands more registered to help her, good news came.

"I got the call that I had an identified 10 out of 10 perfect match," Rabaca shared with Eyewitness News in a previous interview.

RELATED: Thousands of potential marrow donors register to help SoCal mother

A record 60,000 people signed up to be donors.

Just weeks after finding the perfect match, Rabaca gave birth to twins Ryan and Rainey last month.

Rabaca's mother on Saturday took photos of her smiling daughter while at City of Hope in Duarte. As for the donor, the person's name remains a mystery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthcancerleukemiapregnancypregnant womanbirthtwinsorgan donationsu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Thousands register to help leukemia patient expecting twins
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Families get creative to make ends meet during government shutdown
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Meghan Markle teases due date
More Society
Top Stories
San Mateo County schools resort to extreme measures amid teacher shortage
Vallejo police, firefighters investigating after report of stabbing, house fire
Families get creative to make ends meet during government shutdown
Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season in Oakland
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy will affect customers, employees, shareholders
Broken leg leads to cancer diagnosis for Laney College football player
Grapevine reopens after drivers stuck in snow for hours
Growing memorial for teens killed in Antioch car crash
Show More
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
'World record egg' cracks the internet
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
More News