Society

National Geographic commemorates end of WWII in special June issue

The issue commemorates the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.
NEW YORK -- National Geographic is unveiling its June issue on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.

Ahead of the May 8 anniversary, Nat Geo interviewed a number of veterans and survivors from around the world to provide first-hand commentary on their experiences during WWII.

WABC-TV's Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth interviewed one of those heroes, Gene Polinsky, who flew clandestine missions of Nazi-occupied Belgium, France and Norway.

Polinsky's remarkable story is just one of the many being featured in National Geographic's coverage of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in the June 2020 issue.

To hear more about his experience, tune in to NatGeo's Instagram for a live conversation between Polinsky and photographer Robert Clark at 12:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

For more on this story, visit natgeo.com/WWII.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywarveteransnatgeoworld war iiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cinco de Mayo crowds gather in SJ despite stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus impact: Drive-in movie theaters reopen in Bay Area
Thieves targeting COVID-19 stimulus checks caught on camera
Bay Area dental hygienists concerned about returning to work
Treasury Dept. wants stimulus money back from dead recipients
Expert predicts it'll take 2 years for CA to return to 'normal' after COVID-19
Mama bear rescues cubs, swimming them to safety one-by-one
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Child care options for parents going back to work as CA shelter-in-place restrictions ease
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News