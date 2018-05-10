SOCIETY

Newsom family picks up after their dog using President Trump poop bags

It's no secret Gavin Newsom has been critical of the president in the past. Well, now his wife posted a photo on Twitter showing off the President Trump poop bags they use to pick up after their dog.

It's no secret gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom has been critical of President Trump in the past, slamming him on immigration and other political issues.

Now his wife, Jen Siebel Newsom is expressing her feelings in a unique way.

She took to Twitter to post a controversial photo on May 9, 2018, showing her dog looking at a red plastic bag with a picture of the president's face. "What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" she captioned the photo.

People on Twitter quickly responded with some calling the photo funny others saying it's inappropriate.
