'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water

"It was the right thing to do." @BarbaryCoast_sf cannabis dispensary on pulling @TreatWellHealth products f/shelves after company's owner, Alison Ettel is seen in video calling police on 8-year old girl for selling water on the street #PermitPatty https://t.co/tw67MAjVDP pic.twitter.com/G4fvyiTXLM — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 25, 2018

A spokesperson for Treatwell Health says that the company's CEO, Alison Ettel, has resigned, effective immediately, following a viral incident in which she called the police on an 8-year-old girl selling bottles of water outside of AT&T Park in San Francisco.Video of a Ettel, dubbed "Permit Patty," appearing to call authorities to report an 8-year old girl for selling bottled water on the street outside of AT&T Park without a permit.The Instagram video was posted Saturday by Erin Austin, the mother of 8-year-old Jordan Rogers, has been viewed millions of times around the globe.Ettel told ABC News that she never spoke to the little girl but says her building's security guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to keep the noise down or move, saying she "did phone the police but not to report them" and that she "simply wanted to know if what they were doing was legal."SFPD later confirmed to ABC7 News they did not receive any calls about anyone selling water.The backlash online has been swift and fierce, with commenters dubbing her as "Permit Patty" and worse, accusing Ettel of racism."It is Ms. Ettel's belief that TreatWell, its employees, and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment. And she regrets her part and is remorseful," Treatwell's spokesperson said.Read their full statement below: