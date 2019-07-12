Society

Person injured after surfboards fly off car on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Imagine having almost no time to react when two surfboards fly off a car and head right toward you. It happened to a person walking across the Golden Gate Bridge.

That person happened to be shooting video of their walk on Monday. That's when the surfboards suddenly came loose from a car's rack and landed on the pedestrian walkway.

The CHP tells us the person who shot the video suffered minor injuries.

The surfboards' owner is cooperating with the investigation.
