SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Imagine having almost no time to react when two surfboards fly off a car and head right toward you. It happened to a person walking across the Golden Gate Bridge.
That person happened to be shooting video of their walk on Monday. That's when the surfboards suddenly came loose from a car's rack and landed on the pedestrian walkway.
RELATED: Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield
The CHP tells us the person who shot the video suffered minor injuries.
The surfboards' owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Person injured after surfboards fly off car on Golden Gate Bridge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News