Radio DJ offers to help Oakland woman living in her car despite working two jobs

Jane Parisi speaks to ABC7 News in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
One story where we can all make a difference is about a woman named Jane Parisi.
She works two jobs in Berkeley, and for the past year has had to live in her car.

We introduced you to her last Tuesday.

A lot of you were moved by her story and wanted to help, and that includes The JV Show on radio station Wild 94.9.

They had Jane appear as a guest Monday morning.
"You should not be on the streets, and I know there's a lot of other people and I wish we could take care of everyone, and I saw you on TV. This woman was a chef, and had everything and now she's at risk of being assaulted nightly out on the streets. I wanna do what we can to get you off the streets. So would, what all do you need to get you going? JV asked.

"I could sustain a rent of a thousand dollars a month, I need a first and a last and I need to find a spot," Jane answered.

Jane's friend has set up an online donation account. Visit this page to make a donation.

Visit this page to make a donation.

