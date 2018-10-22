ABC7 is committed to building a better Bay Area, which means we're putting time and resources into stories that can make a difference.One story where we can all make a difference is about a woman named Jane Parisi.She works two jobs in Berkeley, and for the past year has had to live in her car.We introduced you to her last Tuesday.A lot of you were moved by her story and wanted to help, and that includes The JV Show on radio station Wild 94.9.They had Jane appear as a guest Monday morning."You should not be on the streets, and I know there's a lot of other people and I wish we could take care of everyone, and I saw you on TV. This woman was a chef, and had everything and now she's at risk of being assaulted nightly out on the streets. I wanna do what we can to get you off the streets. So would, what all do you need to get you going? JV asked."I could sustain a rent of a thousand dollars a month, I need a first and a last and I need to find a spot," Jane answered.