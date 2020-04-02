San Mateo neighbors unite with social-distancing dance party: 'We will get through this'

But, one neighborhood in San Mateo County is getting creative.
"Everyone knows the hokey pokey," said Dianne Weitzel laughing as she watched videos of her dancing in the street.
"We decided to start a dance party."
The idea was sparked by Weitzel's neighbor Lynne Cameron.
"She said she's missing seeing people and she was hoping to get everybody to go out into the street and do maybe the Hokey Pokey," Weitzel said.
On Saturday, Weitzel and her neighbor Dennis Shiao posted on Nextdoor to round up families in the community to meet in their driveways at 4p.m.
"We're trying to get everyone to come around and be close enough that we can all sing together," said Shiao.
The post and plan became a wild success prompting families from several blocks to join together while keeping a safe social distance from one another.
"It's been so great to see everyone, even today one of our neighbors daughters turned 4, so we sang Happy Birthday," Shiao said.
Despite strange times, this community has found a way to shine and stay connected.
"I just love our community," said Weitzel. "We will get through this."
The social distance dance party is now a San Mateo tradition every day at 4 p.m. along Forge Road.
