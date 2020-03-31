Smiles from a social distance: San Rafael photographer captures snapshots of neighborhood COVID-19 shelter-in-place

They are the photos of our new reality. Families sheltered at home, captured by amateur photographer and parent, Cristen Wright.
"I just started thinking, this is historic," said Wright.
RELATED: Through the window pane: San Francisco photographer reinvents family photos amid coronavirus shelter-in-place
Weeks ago, Wright grabbed her Canon camera to document life with family -- her husband and four daughters.
"I wanted to make sure I remembered it, the hard times and the good times," Wright added.
It started with quick two-minute, 'no contact' photo sessions of friends and neighbors in her Marinwood neighborhood, then friends of friends started calling.
"Saturday was a big day, I got on my bike and did 13 families," she said.
The result has been images of families on front lawns and porches -- smiles from a distance.
"I can't tell you how many families have said, it's been so exciting just getting dressed," said Wright
RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
There's pictures an impromptu driveway dance recital and joy from mom-to-be.
"Connecting with people in other ways is amazing, makes me feel good that others find joy in it too."
Cristen Wright could be charging families big bucks for these candid closeups but she's not taking a dime.
"I'll take payment in smiles to pay it forward," Wright said.
Life in pictures, a snapshot of these strange times.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19