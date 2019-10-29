Society

Zuckerberg San Francisco General asks for help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco hospital is asking for your help to identify a patient in its care.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital says the person is male, probably in his 30s. An ambulance brought him in from 9th and Mission at 4 a.m. on Oct. 17.

It's unclear what his injuries are, but if you know who he is, you're asked to call 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org
