SF lawyers call out Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday afternoon, attorneys for Dacari Spires, a San Francisco man, requested interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus criminally charge San Francisco police officers involved in what they say was an unprovoked attack on Oct. 6.

The attorneys claim Dacari Spires was on a date with his girlfriend at Fisherman's Wharf when her wallet was stolen out of her purse. They claim while he was attempting to console her, he was "brutally attacked by several officers."

Attorneys for Spires claim he was struck "violently" with batons that landed Spires in the hospital.

Spires' Attorney Curtis Briggs says Spires is physically and emotionally traumatized. They are holding a press conference to make sure Loftus "doesn't do business as usual," Briggs said.

He went on to say Spires is a "civil rights client that wants to bring a broader change."

San Francisco Police Department released this statement on Friday:

The San Francisco Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred on the evening of October 6, 2019 at Powell and Beach Streets. The SFPD and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office are conducting independent investigations into the incident. By policy the SFPD does not comment on open investigations.
