If the holiday season is all about giving, then 25 kids in Richmond got quite a lesson as Contra Costa County sheriff deputies took them out shopping for their families.Seven-year-old Junior went crazy in the toy department at the Walmart store. He was squealing and running with delight on this shopping spree with his new best friend, Lt. O'Mary."He lit up like a Christmas tree, he did, he did. That's why I couldn't say no. He wanted everything he saw. We got as much as we could for him. His face, that's priceless, priceless," Lt. Paul O'Mary with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department said.Most of the deputies kicked in their own money on top of the allotted donation budget to make dreams come true for 25 deserving Richmond kids.Sheriff David Livingston said they don't just buy toys but take out the kids personally to shop. "Part of the plan is to have the young people buy for family and parents and to help them do that so they learn the spirit of giving a gift as well," he said.Kids rode away from the store in patrol cars, perhaps the best gift of all. Kids loved the lights and sirens.Then came the gift wrapping and a party.To create Tuesday's wonderland took just $3,000 in donations from the community and law enforcement groups. So much bang for the buck to spread this much holiday joy. Eleven-year-old Kalia said it was fun to shop for her mom. When asked what feeling she had, she paused to think and then said with a big grin, "happiness."