HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies take deserving children holiday shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

If the holiday season is all about giving, then 25 kids in Richmond got quite a lesson as Contra Costa Sheriff deputies took them out shopping for their families. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
If the holiday season is all about giving, then 25 kids in Richmond got quite a lesson as Contra Costa County sheriff deputies took them out shopping for their families.

Seven-year-old Junior went crazy in the toy department at the Walmart store. He was squealing and running with delight on this shopping spree with his new best friend, Lt. O'Mary.

"He lit up like a Christmas tree, he did, he did. That's why I couldn't say no. He wanted everything he saw. We got as much as we could for him. His face, that's priceless, priceless," Lt. Paul O'Mary with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department said.

RELATED: San Jose students earn a day to Shop with a Cop

Most of the deputies kicked in their own money on top of the allotted donation budget to make dreams come true for 25 deserving Richmond kids.

Sheriff David Livingston said they don't just buy toys but take out the kids personally to shop. "Part of the plan is to have the young people buy for family and parents and to help them do that so they learn the spirit of giving a gift as well," he said.

Kids rode away from the store in patrol cars, perhaps the best gift of all. Kids loved the lights and sirens.

Then came the gift wrapping and a party.

To create Tuesday's wonderland took just $3,000 in donations from the community and law enforcement groups. So much bang for the buck to spread this much holiday joy. Eleven-year-old Kalia said it was fun to shop for her mom. When asked what feeling she had, she paused to think and then said with a big grin, "happiness."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysheriffholiday shoppingshoppingchristmaschildrenfeel goodgiftstoyscontra costa countyRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose students earn a day to Shop with a Cop
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Instagram releases first-ever gift guide
Warriors surprise Bay Area families with shopping spree
Watch Hillsdale Shopping Center's magical North Pole transformation
More holiday shopping
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
TL Museum releases new book, exhibit celebrating the neighborhood's nightlife heyday
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More Society
Top Stories
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Facebook building in Menlo Park
Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Women caught on camera trashing SF restaurant during SantaCon turn themselves in
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Generous electric vehicle rebate in San Mateo County offered
Bear found in trash bin with mange doing well, but won't be released into wild
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
Show More
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
Ghost Ship defendants ask for officials, landlords to be arrested for fire
Bay Area transit changes for 2019
'Safe on 17' campaign aims to reduce crashes on Highway 17
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
More News