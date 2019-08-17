Study: 45 percent of Americans admit wearing same underwear 2 days or more

Underwear brand Tommy John surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.
RELATED: Nearly half of Americans say they've worn same pair of underwear for 2 or more days
The recent study shows 45 percent of Americans admitted to wearing the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.
In the video, ABC7 News anchors Larry Beil and Ama Daetz react to the news about the study.
