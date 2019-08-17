Society

Study: 45 percent of Americans admit wearing same underwear 2 days or more

Underwear brand Tommy John surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.

The recent study shows 45 percent of Americans admitted to wearing the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

In the video, ABC7 News anchors Larry Beil and Ama Daetz react to the news about the study.
