UC workers go on strike for 3rd time in less than a year

Thousands of UC workers are hit the picket line today for a one-day strike at ten campuses and five medical centers around the state.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- That includes UCSF's Parnassus Medical Center, where demonstrators started picketing at 9 am.

That includes UCSF's Parnassus Medical Center, where demonstrators started picketing at 9 am.

It's the third strike in less than a year for UC workers.

Striking employees include those in health care, research support, technical employees, food service workers, and security officers.

They say their contract talks have stalled because UC leaders have not addressed wage inequality and job security.

UC officials say the strike is not expected to affect patient care, and all surgeries and appointments will take place as usual.
