UC workers go on strike for 3rd time in less than a year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of UC workers are hit the picket line today for a one-day strike at ten campuses and five medical centers around the state.That includes UCSF's Parnassus Medical Center, where demonstrators started picketing at 9 am.Striking employees include those in health care, research support, technical employees, food service workers, and security officers.They say their contract talks have stalled because UC leaders have not addressed wage inequality and job security.UC officials say the strike is not expected to affect patient care, and all surgeries and appointments will take place as usual.