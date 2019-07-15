'We are not bad people': undocumented immigrants avoid San Francisco's streets in fear of raids

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump confirmed 2,000 undocumented immigrants would be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents starting Sunday. These raids are expected to take place in 10 cities across the U.S., including San Francisco.In San Francisco's Mission District, an undocumented mom and daughter, who preferred not to be identified, said they're avoiding walking outside their neighborhood."No queremos caminar. Estamos aqui mas bien esperando el Lyft para irnos y asi nos venimos tambien. Uno siente que ya andan por aqui" - (We don't want to walk. We took a Lyft to come here and we are taking one back. We feel like they (ICE) could be around here)They ordered a Lyft in fear of bumping into ICE agents, but in case they do, they're ready."Lo tienes en tu bolso. Conmigo todo el tiempo cuando salgo a la calle. Que se siente tener que tener este papel para comunicarte? Pues, horror. Tenemos panico y estamos asustados porque no somos personas malas. Trabajamos y pagamos nuestros impuestos" (I have it in my bag all the time every time I go out. How does it make you feel that you have to carry this card with you? It's horrible. We are panicking and are scared. We are not bad people and we pay our taxes.)Attorneys across the Bay Area are ready to respond, yet no raids have been reported."We have not received any report of ICE activity," said Edwin Carmona-Cruz with Pangea Legal Services.At a church in the Mission District, the 7:30 p.m. service was canceled."I guess they are not coming because ICE should be everywhere, which I haven't seen them, but I don't know," said church goer Gerardo Salas.The eyes of America are not just focused on raids.At the border, thousands are kept in detention centers. We sat down exclusively with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, who visited a detention center in Texas over the weekend."Do you see how they're standing shoulder to shoulder? Yes. So that area was supposed to hold how many? Many 10 - 12, and they're 40?," said Congresswoman Eshoo.The congresswoman described the conditions as inhumane; no showers and kids crying. In a video, many members of congress can be seen wearing face masks because of a risk of bacterial meningitis.Luz: "You went, you saw, now what?Congresswoman Eshoo: "We need comprehensive immigration reform. I think border patrol is doing everything they can but they are a law enforcement agency. These children don't belong in a law enforcement agency... they haven't committed any crimes"On Friday, the ACLU filed suit in federal court to guarantee all detainees are able to speak with a lawyer if they're detained by ICE.