Coronavirus: Video shows more than 150 at illegal San Francisco nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis

"Cramming dozens of people into an illegal club during this outbreak is like dropping a lit match in the woods during fire season. Who knows how far the damage will spread? It's the epitome of irresponsibility," Herrera said in a statement.
The illegal club had been operating out of an industrial building at 2266 Shafter Avenue in San Francisco's Bayview District, according to the San Francisco City Attorney's Office.
RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic: California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows
Timelapse video from April 4 to April 6 shows more than 150 people entering and exiting the nightclub during the early morning hours, according to investigators. "None practiced 6 feet of social distancing. During certain times, the video showed 20 to 30 cars per hour park or depart from in front of the building," said the San Francisco City Attorney's office in a statement.
Officers from SFPD's tactical unit and Bayview Station executed the warrant on Saturday.
Investigators say officers entered the building and seized DJ equipment, two fog machines, nine gambling machines with $670 in cash inside, two pool tables, bins of liquor, cases of beer, bar furniture, and other nightclub-related items.
"This pandemic is deadly serious. People need to treat it that way," Herrera said in a statement. "Education is always the first step, but willfully ignoring health orders is not acceptable. We are going to use every tool at our disposal, including these types of warrants, to protect public health during this pandemic."
RELATED: Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Dr. Patel explains why there is no evidence to back that theory
Chief Scott also issued a statement saying, "The operators of this illegal club senselessly put lives at risk in a time when our city is doing everything within our means to slow the spread of this pandemic and safeguard the health and well being of the public."
The city is encouraging anyone with information about businesses or others violating the stay-at-home order during this public health emergency, please contact 311 or file a report online.
