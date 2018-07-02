Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There's been a huge volunteer effort to help the undocumented children being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Thousands of people have responded to the call for attorneys, interpreters, child therapists, and more to interview children separated from their parents in Brownsville, Texas.
The Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law is leading the team.
A GoFundMe page has raised $71,000 so far, to help volunteers travel to Texas.
