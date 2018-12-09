NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --Some U.S. service members overseas will get a little taste of home for the holidays.
Volunteers packed the Napa Valley College gym to put together special care packages.
RELATED: Organization documenting stories of fallen service members through Gold Star families
It's called Operation With Love From Home, and it started in 2007 as a hospital donation drive to help a worker's teenage son who was serving in Iraq.
More information on Operation With Love From Home can be found here.