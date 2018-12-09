SOCIETY

Volunteers pack Napa gym to fill care packages for U.S. service members

Soldiers serving overseas will get a little taste of home, thanks to some generous volunteers. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Some U.S. service members overseas will get a little taste of home for the holidays.

Volunteers packed the Napa Valley College gym to put together special care packages.

It's called Operation With Love From Home, and it started in 2007 as a hospital donation drive to help a worker's teenage son who was serving in Iraq.

