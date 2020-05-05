WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on Latino community

In April, San Francisco city officials announced 25% of positive COVID-19 cases in the city were among the Latino community.
In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 has partnered with the Latino Community Foundation to present, "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" a virtual and interactive town hall.
Here are some of the panelists that will be included in this town hall:
- David Campos, County of Santa Clara Deputy County Executive
- Rep. Joaquin Castro, TX-20th District, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair
- Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO, Latino Community Foundation
- Sandra R. Hernández, MD, California Health Care Foundation President & CEO
Join the conversation at 4 p.m. by tuning in on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, ABC7 News Facebook page, ABC7 News Youtube page, Fire TV, Roku TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
SUBMIT QUESTIONS: If you would like to submit a question for the panelists do so in this Facebook post or on this form.
RSVP to our event on Facebook here.
COMMUNITY SUPPORTERS:
- Mario Cruz with LatinBayArea.com
- Marcos Gutierrez with Hecho en California
- Robert E. Bard with Latina Style Inc.
