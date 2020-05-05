Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on Latino community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has significantly impacted several communities across the world, however, recent studies have shown one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic is the Latino community.

In April, San Francisco city officials announced 25% of positive COVID-19 cases in the city were among the Latino community.

In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 has partnered with the Latino Community Foundation to present, "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" a virtual and interactive town hall.

Here are some of the panelists that will be included in this town hall:



Join the conversation at 4 p.m. by tuning in on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, ABC7 News Facebook page, ABC7 News Youtube page, Fire TV, Roku TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

SUBMIT QUESTIONS: If you would like to submit a question for the panelists do so in this Facebook post or on this form.

RSVP to our event on Facebook here.

RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:


COMMUNITY SUPPORTERS:


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolatinocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicafrican americans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Digital surveillance: Tools keep track of employees' productivity while working from home
UCSF launches statewide training based on SF contact tracing program
Mother's Day spending to go up amid pandemic; Here are 3 ways to celebrate
City report shows 285-percent rise in homeless tents in SF Tenderloin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF launches statewide training based on SF contact tracing program
City report shows 285-percent rise in homeless tents in SF Tenderloin
Digital surveillance: Tools keep track of employees' productivity while working from home
Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
Reopening CA: What gyms will look like once shelter-in-place rules ease
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's why SF officials are giving homeless alcohol, tobacco
Show More
Pacifica distillery owner claims he was 'banned' from selling hand sanitizer
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal barbershop owners reopen, say they had to save the business
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area businesses turn to layoffs to stay afloat during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News