CHRISTMAS

Where do Santa's reindeer come from?

EMBED </>More Videos

How Christmas traditions came to be (1 of 3)

Where do Santa's reindeer come from?

Here's the story behind Santa's reindeer and how they got their names.

CHICAGO --
The 1821 illustrated children's poem "Old Santeclaus with Much Delight" has the first known mention of a reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh.

The much more famous poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," better known as "Twas the Night Before Christmas," gave Santa eight reindeer.

RELATED: Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
EMBED More News Videos

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?


One verse names the reindeer: "Now Dasher! Now Dancer! Now Prancer and Vixen! On Comet! On Cupid! On Dunder and Blixem!"

Dunder and Blixem are Dutch words for thunder and lightning. The names were later changed to the more familiar Donner and Blitzen.

In 1939, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was created by Robert May for Chicago department store Montgomery Ward. After looking at the thick fog rolling off Lake Michigan one day, May was inspired to create Santa's 9th reindeer with a "nose so bright."

RELATED: Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's why we kiss under mistletoe around the holidays.


Over the years, Rudolph grew in popularity, appearing in multiple books, films, TV specials and songs.

Fun Fact: According to scientists, Santa's reindeer should be female, since males shed their antlers before Christmas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysanta clauschristmasholidayChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
CHRISTMAS
Sonoma County Secret Santa makes it easy for you to Donate!
Vandals make off with Snoopy's dog house in Concord Christmas theft
Sheriff's deputies take deserving kids holiday shopping in Richmond
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
More christmas
SOCIETY
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Late Mayor Ed Lee to be honored on 1-year anniversary of his death
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Sonoma County Secret Santa makes it easy for you to Donate!
More Society
Top Stories
Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in San Francisco
Late Mayor Ed Lee to be honored on 1-year anniversary of his death
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions today
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
Fmr. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as manhunt continues after 2 killed
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Show More
Surfer who drowned at Ocean Beach identified; GoFundMe created
Vandals make off with Snoopy's dog house in Concord Christmas theft
Authorities warning East Bay residents of burglars posing as PG&E workers
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
PG&E discovers damaged equipment at ignition site of Camp Fire
More News