Why is Veterans Day on November 11? What you should know about the federal holiday

Instead of falling on a Sunday or Monday, Veterans Day is consistently recognized on the 11th of November.

Why the 11th?

This particular date recognizes the Armistice of 11 November 1918, the formal agreement that marked the official end of World War I.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, allied forces and Germany came together to sign the peace treaty, according to AccuWeather.

For years, Americans called Nov. 11 Armistice Day until it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Veterans Day is one of 10 of the United States' federal holidays, meaning nonessential government offices are closed.

While Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day all celebrate members of the U.S. military, each holiday has its differences.

Veterans Day gives the country an opportunity to thank those who have previously served in the U.S. military, and Memorial Day honors military members who died in service.

Armed Service Day, celebrated in May, recognizes those currently servicing in the U.S. military.
