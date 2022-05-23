California wildfires

135-acre brush fire in Solano County now 90% contained; evacuations lifted

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE said Monday morning that the Quail Fire burning in Solano County is now 90% contained.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning to go into effect for parts of Bay Area Monday as fire risk increases

The fire began Saturday afternoon in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.



All evacuations have been lifted. However, officials warn that crews are still strengthening containment lines and putting out any hot spots.

The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505.

