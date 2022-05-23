135-acre brush fire in Solano County now 90% contained; evacuations lifted

#QuailFire near Quail Canyon Rd and Pleasents Valley Rd, southwest of Winters in Solano County is 135 acres and 90% contained. @CALFIRELNU



VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE said Monday morning that the Quail Fire burning in Solano County is now 90% contained.The fire began Saturday afternoon in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.All evacuations have been lifted. However, officials warn that crews are still strengthening containment lines and putting out any hot spots.The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505.