135-acre brush fire in Solano County now 90% contained; evacuations lifted

The fire began Saturday afternoon in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.
#QuailFire near Quail Canyon Rd and Pleasents Valley Rd, southwest of Winters in Solano County is 135 acres and 90% contained. @CALFIRELNU— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 23, 2022
All evacuations have been lifted. However, officials warn that crews are still strengthening containment lines and putting out any hot spots.
The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505.
