1 dead, 2 injured in SF Highway 1 rollover crash, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A solo-vehicle traffic collision off state Highway 1 in San Francisco left 1 person dead and two others critically injured. Traffic backed up in the southbound lanes south of Palmetto Avenue Monday night as firefighters responded.

The call for an overturned vehicle on the stretch of Highway 1 known as Junipero Serra Boulevard was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 8:26 p.m.

The vehicle came to rest on a city street, leading CHP to help facilitate traffic control as San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department responded.

Upon arrival, officers located one of the victims laying on the ground and two other victims suffering from injuries sustained from the accident.

Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, who declared the victim that was laying on the ground deceased at the scene. The other two victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto Alemany Boulevard as of 9:35 p.m. with a detour back onto Highway 1 at 19th Avenue.

