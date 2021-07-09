Sonic boom, not earthquake, caused jolt felt widely across SoCal, expert says

Around 9:20 a.m., ABC7 received several calls from viewers wondering whether the shaking was from an earthquake.
Dr. Jones confirmed seismograms that show the Earth didn't move.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the rattling most likely came from a military aircraft.
There were no immediate reports or damage or injuries.
NASA describes a sonic boom as "the thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other type of aerospace vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound or supersonic."
As NASA puts its, "Air reacts like a fluid to supersonic objects."
NASA says as objects travel through the air, the air molecules are pushed aside "with great force and this forms a shock wave much like a boat creates a bow wave. The bigger and heavier the aircraft, the more air it displaces."
