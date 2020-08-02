Investigation underway after 1 man killed, woman shot in Campbell, police say

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- A man died after Campbell police say he shot himself and wounded a woman inside a home in Campbell on Saturday.
Detectives aren't saying how the woman is doing, after being rushed to a hospital from a home along Timber Cove Drive.
They are also not revealing what the relationship was between the man and the woman.
Two children were un-harmed after being inside the home when gunfire erupted.
One neighbor tells ABC7 this happened along what's usually a very quiet and peaceful street.
At this time, there are no outstanding suspects related to this incident and the scene has been secured. Campbell Police Detectives and, the Crime Scene Unit will be continuing the investigation.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (408) 866-519.
If you or anyone you know is dealing with violence, assault and abuse at home, here is more information on receiving help.
If you need information on a few resources on mental health, here is a link.
