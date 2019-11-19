Fatality on train shuts down South Hayward BART, officials say

There is also a heavy police presence at a nearby dealership, where someone allegedly tried to steal a car. It is unclear if the two incidents are related at this time.
Trains are single-tracking through South Hayward Station, but no trains are stopping there.
Officials say there is at least a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions.
South Hayward Station is currently closed due to this police activity. Trains are able to single-track through South Hayward but not make stops at the station. https://t.co/U34nIekFAn— SFBART (@SFBART) November 19, 2019
There is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions due to police activity at South Hayward.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 19, 2019
