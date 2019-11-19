Fatality on train shuts down South Hayward BART, officials say

South Hayward Station is currently closed due to this police activity. Trains are able to single-track through South Hayward but not make stops at the station. https://t.co/U34nIekFAn — SFBART (@SFBART) November 19, 2019

There is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions due to police activity at South Hayward. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 19, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- South Hayward BART Station is closed Tuesday afternoon after officials say there was a crime and fatality on a train.There is also a heavy police presence at a nearby dealership, where someone allegedly tried to steal a car. It is unclear if the two incidents are related at this time.Trains are single-tracking through South Hayward Station, but no trains are stopping there.Officials say there is at least a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions.