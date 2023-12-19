The Big LePlowski? Clearopathra? Here are the names of South Lake Tahoe's snowplows this season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- South Lake Tahoe has released the top ten voted names in their inaugural "Name a Snowplow Contest" and they do not disappoint.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The top snowplow names with brilliant snowy puns were voted by residents from a list of 36 names.

The city says that over 1,000 votes were cast over the three-week voting period.

Decals with the names will be put on South Lake Tahoe's snowplows for this season. Next year, the city plans to include names given by kids in the community.

"The Name a Snowplow Contest has been a great way to kick off our winter snow removal operations and to engage our residents in a fun activity. We look forward to seeing the winning names on the city's snowplows during this winter season," Director of Public Works Anush Nejad said.

Here are the winning names, in order of vote totals:

1. The Big LePlowski

2. Plowy McPlowface

3. Scoop Dog

4. Snowbi Wan Kenobi

5. Darth Blader

6. Sled Zeppelin

7. Clearopathra

8. Sleetwood Mac

9. Austin Plowers

10. Snowbacca

You can see all the snowplow names and how the votes shook out here.