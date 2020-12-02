Travel

Southwest returns to booking middle seats

Southwest Airlines is once again booking middle seats on its flights.

All passengers are still required to wear masks, though.

Back in October, Southwest said would start selling every seat on Dec. 1 and it's now doing so.

The decision comes after the carrier reported a record $1.2 billion third quarter loss because of the pandemic.

Southwest says it will notify passengers ahead of time if their flight has more than 65-percent of its seats sold.

Southwest was among the airlines who limited the number of seats for sale to promote social distancing onboard.

You can read Southwest's COVID-19 policy on their website.
